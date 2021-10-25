Columbia Shuswap Regional District to mandate COVID vaccination for all staff and elected officials

Photo: CSRD

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is developing policy to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees and elected officials.

The CSRD board has directed staff to bring the mandatory vaccination policy forward for review at its November 18 meeting.

“Health officials and scientists in Canada, and around the world, agree the best way to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our communities is to be fully vaccinated. This proposed policy will help to protect everyone in our workplaces,” says chief administrative officer Charles Hamilton.

The CSRD will determine a process and timeline for employees to provide proof of vaccination, as well as providing accommodations for the few employees who are unable to be vaccinated for legitimate medical reasons.

“The CSRD has already strongly encouraged staff to be vaccinated, not only to protect their personal health, but to ensure the safety and well-being of their colleagues and members of the public. Implementing a vaccination policy provides an added layer of protection for our communities,” adds Hamilton.

The CSRD says it is following recommendations from the provincial health officer and the recent announcement that all B.C. public sector employees are required to be vaccinated.

Mandatory vaccine policies have also recently been implemented by WorkSafe BC, the City of Vancouver and Capital Regional District.

The board has also approved a motion to continue to defer all non-essential meetings until the province determines it is safe to advance to Step 4 of its Restart Plan.