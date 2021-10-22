Charges recommended against officers over 2020 arrest near Sicamous

Photo: Contributed

Charges have been recommended against RCMP officers who allegedly injured a man during an arrest near Sicamous in April 2020.

The Independent Investigations Office announced the conclusion of its 18-month investigation Friday morning, determining there are reasonable grounds the arresting officers may have committed criminal offences that resulted in injuries.

The incident in question occurred on the afternoon of April 14, 2020, when officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on a forestry road off Highway 97A near Sicamous.

Based on the call, police believed the person was a man with several outstanding warrants.

Officers located the man in his vehicle, but he drove away, before police were able to stop him.

“The man exited his vehicle and an interaction occurred which resulted in the man sustaining serious but not life-threatening injuries,” the IIO said in a press release.

“The man was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

While the IIO provided no details about the incident that led to the man's injuries, or how many officers were involved in the arrest, Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald says “the arresting officers may have committed offences in relation to the use of force.”

As such, the IIO has forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

The decision whether or not charges will be laid against the officers now lies in the hands of the BC Prosecution Service.

The IIO is an independent civilian watchdog organization that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.