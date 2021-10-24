Photo: Facebook Officials are looking in to reports of dirt bikes on Shuswap hiking and mountain bike trails

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is looking into reports of dirt bike riders on area trails.

The CSRD is aware of damage in the White Lake and Balmoral areas due to motorized use on the hiking and mountain bike trails.

“It is very disappointing when we see a few people ignoring the rules and causing damage to projects designed to be enjoyed by all residents and visitors,” said Tracy Hughes, communications co-ordinator for the CSRD.

“Repairs are an added cost to our taxpayers and take money away from other park improvements.”

Hughes said the CSRD will be co-ordinating with the Shuswap Trail Alliance to try and fix some of the damage during the annual fall maintenance work.

“We are also looking at trying to add additional signage to emphasize that these trails are not for use by motorized vehicles,” said Hughes.

Jen Bellhouse, with the Shuswap Trail Alliance, said it is rare to get complaints about motorcycles on hiking and mountain bike trails, but not unheard of.

“It's really rare. For the most part, people seem to be pretty good about it. There are plenty of trails the motorcycles can ride on without getting yelled at and waved at by angry hikers and mountain bikers,” she said, adding there are motorcycle trails on Mount Ida.

“We have some networks that are multi-use so there are trails for all three.”