Shuswap School District wants more information on mandatory vaccines for staff

Photo: Pexels

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District is waiting for more information before discussing mandatory vaccines for staff.

The school board has directed staff to develop a briefing note for next steps involved in mandatory employee vaccination in SD 83.

“Over the past number of weeks, the topic of mandatory vaccinations for school district employees has come up,” says secretary treasurer Dale Culler.

“There have been some questions directed towards the government that they should make the decision provincewide. However, recently Premier John Horgan announced the decision would be made by local school boards.”

Culler says this raised additional questions and concerns by the BC School Trustee Association on behalf of school boards.

The board was told Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside put together an ad-hoc committee to take a look at the matter.

"They are asking boards to be patient but united. Hopefully, the information will be available for boards to consider soon,” said Culler

Board chair Amanda Krebs, who also attended the meeting with provincial representatives, said it was stressed by Whiteside that nothing should be done without consulting the local health officer, and that the board shouldn't even debate it until they had received legal advice.

"Minister Whiteside asked us not to make a decision until we had the framework and guidelines in front of us. She would like to see a united front. With that in mind, I do think we should not enter into any debate until we have that information,” said Krebs.

The Vernon School District says it also does not have a vaccination policy at this time.