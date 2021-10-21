Tip leads Salmon Arm to suspect in two area break ins

Photo: Contributed

An observant employee helped Salmon Arm RCMP nab a burglary suspect.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said just before 8 a.m. Oct. 17, an employee of a business in a strip mall in the 500-block of the Trans Canada Highway called police to report there were lights on in what was supposed to a vacant building.

“When frontline officers from the Salmon Arm RCMP arrived they found a portion of a fence behind the business had been cut and a door was insecure. Once inside officers located and arrested a 40-year-old Salmon Arm man,” said West.

“While continuing their investigation, police located property in the man’s possession that was believed have been stolen at a business break and enter several days prior, in the same complex.”

The man was released from police custody and is expected to appear in court in late December.

“This really goes to show the importance of reporting suspicious incidents to police,” said West. “The complainant in this case helped us solve two business break and enters with one call.”