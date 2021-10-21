Salmon Arm RCMP investigate fatal horse shooting

Photo: pixabay

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a horse in Salmon Arm earlier this month.

RCMP were called to the 800-block of Grandview Bench Road on Oct. 9 after the animal was shot and killed.

“We are working closely with the BC SPCA in the investigation but need public assistance to help advance it,” said Salmon Arm detachment commander S/Sgt. Scott West.

“If you were in the 800-block of Grandview Bench Road between October 8 at 11 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on October 9 and/or have any information which may help with this investigation, we are asking you to call us.”

The Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment can be reached at 250-832-6044.