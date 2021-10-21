Chase RCMP investigating report of assault on teen girl

Photo: RCMP

RCMP in Chase are seeking information to corroborate a teen girl's report that she was assaulted and restrained on a local trail.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy says the incident is alleged to have happened on Oct. 14, but the youth isn't talking to police anymore after making an initial report about the attack.

The teen told police the attack happened about 7:30 p.m. as she was walking from the skate park to Aylmer Road, on a trail through some trees.

The victim said she was tripped by something, fell to the ground, and a man came out of the bushes and jumped on top of her. The assailant is alleged to have physically restrained the girl with one hand and pulled at her pants with the other.

The youth struggled with the man was able to escape, but the man followed her before she was finally able to get away.

Police searched the area and canvassed the neighbourhood, but found nothing and no one recalled seeing or hearing anything out of the ordinary, says Kennedy.

"We hoping anyone who witnessed the incident will come forward," he said.

The attacker was described as tall and thin, dressed all in black, and wore a mask covering his face.