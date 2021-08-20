Evacuation alert due to Hunakwa fire lifted for Seymour Arm

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

An evacuation alert for the Shuswap community of Seymour Arm has been rescinded.

The alert and a previous evacuation order had ben issued due to the threat from the Hunakwa Lake wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District rescinded the alert Friday afternoon for properties in Seymour Arm.

All properties in the rescind area are now all clear of restrictions.

The change includes all residences within the community of Seymour Arm, including the neighbourhoods of Fowler (Freemen) Point, Dasniers Bay, Seymour Arm North (the subdivision), Seymour Arm South (downtown), and Tranquility Bay.

The fire began on July 9 and has burned 3,601 hectares.