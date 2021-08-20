All clear issued for Sicamous residents; Swansea point remains on alert due to wildfire

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

The evacuation alert for Sicamous due to the Two Mile Road wildfire has been rescinded.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District gave the all clear Friday afternoon, however an alert remains in place for for Swansea Point.

Areas now downgraded to all clear status all residences within the District of Sicamous.

Swansea Point residents should still be ready to leave their homes on short notice however.

The alert area includes all residences within Swansea Point and those to the east of Mara Lake, north to the boundary of the CSRD and District of Sicamous.

The fire erupted on July 20 along Highway 97A and has burned 2,499 hectares.