Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian acclaimed to another three-year term with Shuswap Nation Tribal Council

Photo: Contributed

Shuswap Nation Tribal Council Chief Wayne Christian has been returned to the position by acclamation.

Christian, chief of the Splatsin, will serve in the role for another three-year term ending May 2024.

Kukpi7 (Chief) Christian is of Secwepemc ancestry and the father of seven children, numerous grandchildren, one great grandchild.

He has been involved in politics most of his adult life, serving on council and chief of the Splatsin for 26 years.

He has dedicated his leadership to healing and community mental health, including time with the Round Lake Treatment Centre and the Community Health Associates of BC.

Christian is focused on promoting the learning and practice of the Secwepemc language, customs and traditions.

The tribal council says in a press release that Christian strongly believes children are the future of the nation and he is currently working alongside communities to advance jurisdiction in relation to child and family services through a nation-based, community-driven approach built upon Secwepemc traditions and values guided by traditional laws.

“We need to move beyond reconciliation and into reconstruction of our land, laws, language and families: the genocidal laws and policies perpetrated against our children will never be forgotten,” Christian says.

“We have been here for thousands of years and shall remain here in our lands until the end of time.”