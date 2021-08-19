Three Valley fire now held, good progress on other Shuswap fires

Photo: BCWS Crazy Creek Gorge fire Aug. 5

Fire crews continue to make progress on several fires in the Shuswap Complex.

There’s much success at the Three Valley Lake wildfire, which is now classified as "held." That means the fire is not expected to grow beyond its current boundaries.

Crews have been pulled off the 433-hectare fire, however, is it being monitored.

Much of the fire is burning on steep and unworkable ground that is unsafe for firefighters to work on.

The largest in the group, the Momich Lake fire, is listed at 16,534 hectares in size and remains out of control.

BC Wildfire Service notes the fire is not advancing toward Seymour Arm.

Crews and heavy equipment continue to build control lines on the northwest corner. Heavy equipment will also continue to open up access on the north flank.

Crews are also building a guard around a spot fire on the north flank today.

As conditions are favourable, crews will be conducting small-scale hand ignitions to remove fuel between the fire perimeter and control lines on the northwest corner.

Helicopters are providing bucketing support on the east flank where terrain is unworkable for ground personnel.

The south flank is currently exhibiting minimal fire activity, BCWS reports.

The Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous moved approximately four kilometres earlier this week on the northeast corner, away from community and structures.

On the south flank, the fire jumped a guard, crossed Hummingbird Creek and then burned back up to the Skyline Forest Service Road. Crews are working above Skyline today to directly attach and extinguish several spots.

Structure protection is ongoing in Swansea Point.

The fire is listed at 2,499 hectares.

At the Crazy Creek Gorge fire, crews continue to to build a machine guard tying in to an existing 17-kilometre guard. The fire is listed at 4,358 hectares. On the south flank, crews will be working with equipment to bolster contingency lines.

Structural protection set up is now complete in Pete Martin Bay, Queest Village and Narrows Village.

The Bunting Road wildfire, on the east side of Mabel Lake, is estimated at 4,734 hectares.

Heavy equipment is working in the north to establish an additional guard in the vicinity of Tsuisu Creek. Crews are also working on a machine guard in the south near South Cascades Road. A machine guard was completed to protect structures along Mabel Lake FSR.

At the Hunakwa Lake wildfire, crews will continue patrolling and extinguishing hotspots that are burning deep.

The fire has burned an estimated 3,601 hectares.