Salmon Arm mayor, CSRD chair reach out to public with support in face of fires

Photo: Contributed Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison and Columbia Shuswap Regional District chair Kevin Flynn.

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison and Columbia Shuswap Regional District board chair Kevin Flynn have offered words of encouragement to those impacted by wildfires in the region.

“We know there is fear out there and people who are worried,” Harrison said in a video posted to the Shuswap Emergency Program Facebook page.

Harrison said the windstorm and resulting increase in fire behaviour Sunday was reminiscent of the huge wildfire that hit the region in 1998.

“Fortunately, we had some very good help. What I would like to pass out to those in the areas around us is our empathy and our understanding,” said Harrison.

“Some people have lost everything. I want those folks to know we are thinking of you and we are doing our best to be good neighbours and to help out as much as we can.”

Flynn said he “couldn't be more proud” of the volunteers who have helped during the crisis.

He also had praise for the hard work and dedication of firefighters, but also those behind the scenes “like people cooking for the firefighters, like people opening their homes.”



