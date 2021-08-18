CSRD rescinds evacuation alert for K3 Cat Ski Lodge, issued due to Bews Creek wildfire

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

An evacuation alert put in place for K3 Cat Ski Lodge has been rescinded, according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

The alert for the ski lodge — located in the Gorge Backcountry Ski Area Recreation Site — was initially issued due to the Bews Creek wildfire.

The property had the all-clear as of Wednesday at 4 p.m.

"As the fire is not completely extinguished, property owners are advised to regularly monitor the CSRD website," a statement from the regional district said.

A map of the area can be found on the CSRD website.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Bews Creek wildfire, discovered on July 9, is 420 hectares in size. The fire is classified as out of control.