Shuswap Emergency Program reports good news on series of wildfires

UPDATE 4:26 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has given the all clear for the properties at 8271, 8234 and 8240 Trans-Canada Highway, Three Valley as well as north of Trans-Canada Highway and Three Valley Lake including the Three Valley Lake Chateau & Ghost Town (8903 Trans-Canada Highway).

ORIGINAL 4 p.m.

There is some good news on a series of fires burning in the Shuswap region, which have shown little growth.

The Shuswap Emergency Program says there has been no change in the Hunakwa Lake Fire, which is burning at 3,601 hectares.

Patrols continue in the northwest corner of the fire to ensure there are no hot spots.

Meanwhile, the Momich Lake fire has not advanced towards Seymour Arm.

The evacuation order issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has been downgraded to an evacuation alert for Seymour Arm, which includes all residences within the community in the neighbourhood of Tranquility Bay, as well as all properties east of Seymour Arm Bay Road and Seymour River Road at Bughouse Bay, and including Tipman Road and Bradley Road and boat-in only properties.

The fire perimeters of the Crazy Creek Gorge fire are contained in the areas nearest the communities of Pete Martin Bay and Queest Village.

On the east flank, work on building a fire guard continues to tie into existing containment lines.

Crews are checking for hots spots in anticipation of some demobilization efforts.

The SEP is reporting no concerns at the Three Valley Lake Fire which is burning is steep and unworkable ground that is unsafe for firefighters.

Aerial operations on all fires have been challenged by both thick smoke and dense morning fog in recent days. This has reduced the ability of planes and helicopters to work on all of the fires.