Shuswap fire grew four km, but moving away from Sicamous

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

There has been some growth on an out-of-control fire near Sicamous.

Aug. 16-17, the Two Mile Road fire moved about four kilometres on its northeast corner. However, the movement was away from community and structures.

The BC Wildfire Service says on the south flank, the fire jumped a guard that was in place, crossed Hummingbird Creek, and burned up to Skyline Forest Service Road.

Tuesday, crews were reassessing containment lines around Swansea Point and completed a contingency guard along the property line. Structure protection is ongoing there.

On the north flank of the fire, crews and heavy equipment continued "tightlining" – where crews and heavy equipment work very close to the edge of the fire to extend containment lines wherever possible.

Today, crews and heavy equipment continue to construct guards, extend lines and tightline where possible.

Terrain continues to be quite challenging, with steep sections and cliffs.

On the west side of the fire, crews have made “excellent progress” on securing the flank above Sicamous, BCWS says.

Crews continue to work on the south and north sides of the fire, wrapping around towards the east with machine guards and hand-cleared guards.

Crews are continuing to action hotspots from a thermal imaging scan on the west side of the fire.

Evacuation alerts remain in place by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

The alert area includes all properties within the District of Sicamous to the south of the Trans-Canada Highway, south of Stadnicki Road and east of the Sicamous Narrows and Mara Lake. It also includes areas east of Highway 97A south to and including Swansea Point.