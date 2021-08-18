Woman attacks Salmon Arm RCMP officers with machete, scythe

Photo: File photo

A woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked police with a machete and a scythe.

Salmon Arm RCMP were called to Tappen Valley Road Monday afternoon, after a report of a woman lying in the road with a screwdriver in her hands.

Police were told she was screaming and not making any sense.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says three officers attended the scene and tried to locate and identify the woman, who had now moved on to a residence in the area.

Once at the home, police attempted to make contact with the woman, who allegedly became violent, throwing items at police.

“Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation and calm the woman, she continued to throw glass and metal objects at the officers,” says West.

The woman struck one of the officers in the hand with a machete and rushed the other two officers with a scythe.

Police eventually subdued the woman using a Taser. She was not injured in the arrest.

"We are happy to report that the officers were unharmed and resumed duties after they took the woman to the hospital, where she remains under a doctor's care at this time," says West.