New spot fire sparked Monday evening on Copper Island in Shuswap Lake

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

A new fire sparked Monday evening on an uninhabited island in Shuswap Lake.

The Shuswap Emergency program reports a private helicopter bucketed water on the fire on Copper Island, which is north of Blind Bay.

The fire has not grown from the 0.3 hectares reported by the BC Wildfire Service.

BCWS is monitoring the fire status today.

Meanwhile, both the Scotch Creek and Celista fire departments were called out twice Monday evening for reports of smoke in the area.

Both were investigated, and no fires were found.