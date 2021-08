Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

DriveBC advises the incident scene west of Chase on Highway 1 is now clear and the highway is reopened.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is currently closed west of Chase.

DriveBC reports a vehicle incident seven kilometres west of the Shuswap community.

The nature of the incident is not yet known, but it has closed the highway in both directions.

An assessment is in progress.

No detour is available.