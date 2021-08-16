Increased fire activity Sunday at wildfires in North Shuswap

Photo: BCWS

Increased fire activity was seen Sunday at wildfires in the North Shuswap.

Both the Crazy Creek Gorge and Momich Lake fires continue to burn out of control.

The BC Wildfire Service says with increased winds, there was increased Rank 2 and 3 fire behaviour observed.

No containment lines were breached Sunday night at the Crazy Creek fire near the northern end of Shuswap Lake. It was last mapped at 4,001 hectares in size.

Structural protection set up is now complete in Pete Martin Bay, Queest and structures south of the village.

Hand ignitions in the vicinity of Pete Martin Bay are complete and crews will be mopping up the area.



At the Momich fire near Adams Lake, there was some fire growth to the east yesterday and limited fire growth overnight.

The fire is now mapped at 16,534 hectares and is not advancing towards Seymour Arm, the BCWS says.

At the north end of Adams Lake, heavy equipment has made good progress, reaching about 60% completion on a guard to Gannett Road to prevent further impact to residences located at the head of the lake.

A machine guard has been completed around the majority of the fire, and structure protection is in place on structures that require it.