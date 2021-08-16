Two Mile fire near Sicamous grows to 1,619 hectares, crews making progress

Photo: BCWS

Despite some growth at the Two Mile fire near Sicamous, BC Wildfire Service reports crews have made excellent progress on the blaze.



The fire has grown to an estimated 1,619 hectares in size and remains out of control.

There was increased fire activity observed due to the strong winds on Sunday, causing growth to the north. Rank 2 and 3 fire behaviour was observed.

"There continues to be activity in the southwest area of the fire, in an area of steep terrain. To increase containment and limit growth, crews are tight-lining and establishing sprinklers along the edge of the fire perimeter," BCWS says.

If need be, skimmers will work to aid ground crews in suppression efforts for this area.

On the west side of the fire, crews have made "excellent progress" on securing the flank above the community. Crews continue to work on the south and north sides of the fire, wrapping around towards the east with machine guards and hand-cleared guards.

Heavy equipment will work to establish guards where terrain allows.

Structure protection equipment is installed on two cabins to the northeast.

At this time, Highway 97A is open in both directions, however a travel advisory is in effect between Mara Heights Road and Mervyn Road.

There are 58 firefighters, 20 pieces of heavy equipment and 10 helicopters assigned to the fire.