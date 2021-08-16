Hunakwa wildfire near Seymour Arm sees little growth overnight

Photo: BCWS

Limited overnight fire growth was observed at the Hunakwa Lake wildfire burning in the Shuswap near Seymour Arm.

The latest estimate of the wildfire's size is 3,601 hectares.

With increased winds Sunday, the areas of concern were in the west and east, BC Wildfire Service said in an update.

Rank 2 and 3 fire behaviour was observed in these areas.

Crews continue to mop up and patrol for any hotspots that may impact the guard on the west and north side of the fire, near the community.

Crews are patrolling from Hunakwa Lake to the west guard to extinguish any hot spots.

Sprinklers are expected to be installed along the southern guard to limit spread in this area, said BCWS.

An evacuation alert remains in place for Seymour Arm, more information can be found here.

There are 13 firefighters assigned to the blaze, as well as the 10 helicopters available for fires in the Shuswap Complex.