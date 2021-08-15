177398
176214
Salmon Arm  

Hwy 1 reopened after crash east of Sicamous

Hwy 1 reopened

- | Story: 342912

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.

The crash on Highway 1 near Sicamous is now cleared and traffic is once again flowing through the area.

ORIGINAL: 12:45 p.m.

A vehicle incident is affecting traffic in both directions on the Trans-Canada Highway, east of Sicamous.

DriveBC says to expect delays near the Yard Creek campground.

AimRoads tweeted that a local detour is in place for eastbound vehicles, but westbound is closed.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Salmon Arm News

176498