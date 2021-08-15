Hwy 1 reopened after crash east of Sicamous

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.
The crash on Highway 1 near Sicamous is now cleared and traffic is once again flowing through the area.
ORIGINAL: 12:45 p.m.
A vehicle incident is affecting traffic in both directions on the Trans-Canada Highway, east of Sicamous.
DriveBC says to expect delays near the Yard Creek campground.
CLOSED - #BCHwy1 - Closed due to vehicle incident east of #Sicamous near Yard Creek Regional Park. Eastbound detour available, westbound is currently blocked. Assessment in progress, no estimated time of opening.— DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 15, 2021
Information here: https://t.co/CGKPkjecXC#Revelstoke #SalmonArm pic.twitter.com/1JI24v6IFW
AimRoads tweeted that a local detour is in place for eastbound vehicles, but westbound is closed.
*VEHICLE INCIDENT* #BCHwy1 east of #Sicamous nr Yard Creek Park. EB has local detour. WB is closed. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. Updates at https://t.co/R3a3Ocx1hZ Slow down in the #ConeZoneBC #SalmonArm #Revelstoke @TranBC_OKS @EmconSelkirk pic.twitter.com/jQ7Ge4pE0J— AIMRoads (@AimRoads) August 15, 2021