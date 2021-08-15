178852
Hwy 1 closed by vehicle incident east of Sicamous

A vehicle incident is affecting traffic in both directions on the Trans-Canada Highway, east of Sicamous.

DriveBC says to expect delays near the Yard Creek campground.

AimRoads tweeted that a local detour is in place for eastbound vehicles, but westbound is closed.

