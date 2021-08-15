Smoke helped lower fire behaviour at the Crazy Creek wildfire

Photo: BCWS

Heavy smoke over the course of the weekend continues to play a role in moderating the fire behaviour of the Crazy Creek wildfire, burning near the Shuswap Lake.

In a Sunday morning update, BC Wildfire Service says there were Rank 1 and 2 fire behaviours observed Saturday.

The out-of-control fire is now listed at 4,001 hectares.

Structure protection was completed for 12 additional structures in Narrows Village south of Queest Village on Saturday. This equipment will continue to be monitored, says BCWS.

The hand-ignitions in the vicinity of Pete Martin Bay are complete and crews will be mopping up the area.

Crews are continuing to build a guard from the six kilometre mark on the 2420 Road, moving up slope, to secure the area. The BCWS expects this to be completed today.

If fire behaviour permits, additional guards will be constructed from the 17-kilometre mark on the 2420 Road to limit the progression of the fire.

When visibility allows, helicopters will continue to support operations with bucketing activities when required.

There are 32 firefighters, 18 pieces of heavy equipment and 15 structure protection personnel assigned to the lightning-caused blaze.

Additionally there are 10 helicopters available for this fire as well as the rest of the fires in the Shuswap Complex.