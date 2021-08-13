BC Wildfire Service said mostly low fire behaviour at Hunakwa Lake fire near Seymour Arm

Photo: Contributed

There was some fire relief for residents in Seymour Arm, but it may be short lived.

The BC Wildfire Service said there was low fire behaviour observed on most of the Hanukwa Lake wildfire Thursday.

There was active fire behaviour in the south, in the vicinity of the lake and it is expected the smoke in the area will moderate the weather forecast resulting in lower fire behaviour today.

However, forecasters are calling for gusty winds over the weekend which could literally fan the flames.

Work continues on the west and north side of the fire, and crews have completed the hose lay that will help secure the north side of the fire closest to Seymour Arm. Crews are mopping up and patrolling this area.

Work also continues on the southwest corner of the fire where machine and hand-dug/cut guards are being constructed and will be followed up with water delivery hose systems.

Progress made on the containment of the west and north sides of the fire has meant that structure protection is no longer required. Demobilization of Structure Protection systems on the east shore of Seymour Arm is now completed.

A thermal imaging scan was completed last night providing locations of hot spot targets that crews will action today.

The evacuation order issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has been downgraded to an evacuation alert for Seymour Arm, which includes: