Increasing fire activity at the Hunakwa Lake wildfire near Seymour Arm

Photo: Graham McDougall/Sicamous Rant & Rave

BC Wildfire Service crews are bracing for increasing fire activity near Seymour Arm.

There was increased fire activity at the south end of the Hunakwa Lake wildfire Wednesday and that is expected to continue as another heat wave grips the area.

The out-of-control fire has been mapped at 3,355 hectares.

Work continues on the west and north side of the fire, near Seymour Arm. Crews have completed the hose lay that will help secure the north side of the fire closest to the community of Seymour Arm yesterday, Aug. 10. Crews are mopping up and patrolling the area.

Work also continues on the southwest corner of the fire where machine and hand-dug/cut guards are being constructed and will be followed up with water delivery hose systems.

Progress made on the containment of the west and north sides of the fire has meant that structure protection is no longer required. Demobilization of structure protection systems on the east shore of Seymour Arm is now completed.

The evacuation order issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has been downgraded to an evacuation alert for Seymour Arm, which includes:

All residences within the community of Seymour Arm that are in the neighbourhood of Tranquility Bay.

All properties east of Seymour Arm Bay Road and Seymour River Road at Bughouse Bay and including Tipman Road and Bradley Road and the boat-in only properties.

The existing evacuation alert remains in place.