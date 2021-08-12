Thompson-Nicola Regional District issues evacuation order for 11 properties due to Momich Lake wildfire

Photo: Thompson-Nicola Regional District

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 11 properties along Adams West Forest Service Road due to the Momich Lake wildfire.

According to the TNRD, the order was issued on Thursday morning for properties from 11925 to 12685 Adams West Forest Service Rd.

A map of the area under evacuation order can be found on the TNRD website.

“If you are in the described area, you must leave immediately,” the TNRD said.

Evacuees are instructed to register with Emergency Support Services, and if possible, arrange to stay with family or friends.

Those who cannot stay with family or friends can report to the McArthur Island Sports Centre in Kamloops.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Momich Lake wildfire, burning east of Adams Lake and 55 kilometres northeast of Barriere, is estimated at 7,345 hectares in size.

On Wednesday evening, the BC Wildfire Service said fire behaviour had increased due to weather conditions, becoming “very active” on the north and northeast sides.

The BC Wildfire Service said increased smoke is visible in the area due to the pick up in wildfire activity.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, industry partners have created a machine guard around most of the fire perimeter.

“Progress has been made on containment of the south, west and east sides with machine guard,” the agency said.

“Heavy equipment completed a guard on the northeast on Aug. 8 and crews began setting up a water delivery hose system.”

The BC Wildfire Service said structure protection is in place, along with five structure protection personnel.

There are 37 wildland firefighters and 66 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to battle the Momich fire, along with industry partners.