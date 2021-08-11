The Salmar Classic Theatre is hosting a live comedy show featuring comedian Ed Hill

Photo: Just Imagine Promotions

Comedian Ed Hill will be live in Salmon Arm later this year.

“We are thrilled to be hosting a comedian of Ed Hill’s calibre here,” says Emily Braby Pel, whose company, Just Imagine Promotions, is organizing the event.

In 2021, Ed became the first comedian of Taiwanese-Canadian descent to release a full one hour comedy special titled “Candy & Smiley” with Comedy Dynamics.

The special was named “Top 10 Comedy Specials of 2021” by Paste Magazine. The special is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Hill’s humour is inspired by his parents (named Candy and Smiley) and growing up Taiwanese-Canadian.

“I think there’s comedy in everything,” says Hill. “There’s comedy in tragedy, in everyday life, in the mundane, in the dramatic.”

Pel says this event is already creating a buzz.

“We were pleased at the amount of excitement this show is causing. When we approached local businesses to sponsor the show, I got a lot of positive responses.”

Local sponsors include Joy Acres Development, Inn at Nine and the Downtown Liquor Store.

The show kicks off Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Salmar Classic Theatre and tickets are available online or by texting the box office at 250-463-1110.