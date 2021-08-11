Salmon Arm police still looking in to 2011 homicide

Photo: RCMP Pamela Jones

Salmon Arm RCMP are hoping someone will have fresh information on a homicide from 10 years ago.

On Aug. 11, 2011, at 5:30 p.m., police were called to the home of Pamela Jones in the 4700-block 10 Ave. SE.

When police arrived they found Jones face down the carport of the residence, the victim of homicide.

“The BC RCMP Major Crime Section continues to follow up on all tips and leads in this investigation, the case remains active and on-going,” said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon. “Investigators believe there are people who have information and/or know what happened to Pamela and haven’t provided that information to the RCMP. Pamela’s family deserves answers and the RCMP is asking people to come forward now.”

In an effort raise awareness for victims of crime and justice for his mom, Pamela’s son, Lance Jones, completed more than 43,000 push-ups since accepting a challenge last year.

Those wishing to join or follow along with Lance’s push-up challenge, can do so on his personal Facebook page.

Anyone with any information related to Pamela Jones’ homicide is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP 250-832-6044 or the BC RCMP Major Crime Section Tip Line at 1877-543-4822.