Evacuation orders downgraded to alerts

Photo: BCWS

Progress is being made on the Hunakwa Lake wildfire burning in the Shuswap near Seymour Arm.

The BC Wildfire Service said crews have made headway on containment of the west and north sides of the fire and structure protection is no longer required.

Demobilization of structure protection systems on the east shore of Seymour Arm is now completed.

Over the past few days, lower fire behaviour has occurred within the fire boundary and as a result, crews are able to direct their attack along the fire perimeter.

Work continues on the west and north side of the fire, near Seymour Arm and crews have completed the hose lay that will help secure the north side of the fire closest to the community. Crews are mopping up and patrolling this area.

Work also continues on the southwest corner of the fire where machine and hand-dug/cut guards are being constructed and will be followed up with water delivery hose systems.

A thermal imaging scan was completed Tuesday night, providing locations of hot spot targets that crews will action today.

The evacuation order issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has been downgraded to an evacuation alert for the community of Seymour Arm, which includes all residences within the community of Seymour Arm that are in the neighbourhood of Tranquility Bay and all properties east of Seymour Arm Bay Road and Seymour River Road at Bughouse Bay and including Tipman Road and Bradley Road and the boat-in only properties.

Existing evacuation alert remains in place.