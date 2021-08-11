Fire near Sicamous more active

Photo: Rob Himmelspach

UPDATE: 7:25 p.m.

It’s a concerning sight for the residents of Sicamous.

The Two Mile Road fire, that threatened the community back in July, has flared up again.

The BC Wildfire Service posted on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. that due to current weather conditions, the natural fire behaviour has become more active, and there is increased visible smoke.

Rob Himmelspach sent Castanet a photo of a column of smoke rising from the hillside.

ORIGINAL 11:05 a.m.

The Two Mile Road wildfire burning near Sicamous has seen no major changes since Aug. 8.

The BC Wildfire Service said with the lower fire behaviour at the out-of-control blaze, crews have been able to attack the fire perimeter.

The fire is mapped at 1,349 hectares.

The BCWS said on the west side of the fire, crews have made excellent progress on securing the flank above Sicamous.

Because of this, structure protection has been removed from all structures.

Crews continue to work on the south and north sides of the fire, wrapping around towards the east with machine guards and hand-cleared guards. Crews have been actioning areas of heat from the thermal imaging scan on the west side of the fire.



On the north side of the fire, crews are creating guards and working inwards from the perimeter. Heavy equipment is supporting these efforts where terrain allows.

Today, heavy equipment will begin working on opening up access through the fire to gain access to the east flank for suppression activities.

Evacuation alerts remain in place by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. The alert area includes all properties within the District of Sicamous to the south of the Trans-Canada Highway, south of Stadnicki Road and east of the Sicamous Narrows and Mara Lake. It also includes areas east of Highway 97A south to and including the community of Swansea Point.

At this time, Highway 97A is open in both directions. Travel advisory in effect between Mara Heights Rd and Mervyn Rd for 4.3 km in Sicamous Road is open to traffic. Watch for traffic control. All through traffic cannot stop inside the noted area and must carry on due to conditions. The Trans-Canada Highway remains open.

There are 45 firefighters, 17 pieces of heavy equipment and eight helicopters battling the blaze.