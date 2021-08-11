New evacuation alerts issued due to Momich Lake wildfire

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District has issued a new evacuation alert in relation to the Momich Lake wildfire.

The alert impacts 11 properties on Adams West Forest Service Road.

A map detailing the area of the alert is here.

ORIGINAL 10:50 a.m.

Some progress has been made on parts of the Momich Lake wildfire, despite the blaze increasing to 7,345 hectares in size.



BC Wildfire Service says progress has been made on containment of the south, west and east sides of the fire with machine guards.

Heavy equipment completed a guard on the northeast side on Aug. 8, and crews began setting up a water delivery hose system.

Machine guards have been set up by industry partners around the majority of the Momich Lake wildfire.

Crews will be assessing the northeast side of the blaze today due to the increase in fire behaviour on Tuesday.

Structure protection is in place on structures that require it.

There are 37 firefighters and 66 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to this blaze as well as the eight helicopters that are available to the six fires burning in the Shuswap Complex.