Emergency crews responded to vehicle fire near Blind Bay Tuesday night

Photo: Contributed

According to a witness, the incident happened near Highlands Drive.

The witness told Castanet smoke rising from the fire was fairly thick on the south side of the highway, but firefighters were able to get to the scene quickly and extinguish the flames.