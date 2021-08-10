177398
Salmon Arm  

Emergency crews responded to vehicle fire near Blind Bay Tuesday night

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire along Highway 1 near Blind Bay on Tuesday night.

According to a witness, the incident happened near Highlands Drive.

The witness told Castanet smoke rising from the fire was fairly thick on the south side of the highway, but firefighters were able to get to the scene quickly and extinguish the flames.

