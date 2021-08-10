Crews attacked a spot fire in the North Okanagan near Grandview Bench, Monday night

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

A new fire was spotted in the North Okanagan near the Grandview Bench area Monday night.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reported that the spot fire was attacked by crews last night and it continues to be monitored by BC Wildfire Service this morning.

The blaze, that’s being called the Violet Creek fire, started Aug. 9 near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road and was quickly acted on by the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BCWS.

Local residents in the area managed to get water on the fire early on, says the Shuswap Emergency Program, who posted the incident to their Facebook page.

The firefighting response included a BCWS helicopter and ground crews.

“We want to thank everyone who took action to protect our area. The Shuswap Emergency Program will continue to check in with BCWS on the status of this fire,” they wrote.

The fire is listed as under one hectare in size.