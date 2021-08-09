Drone causes problems for Shuswap firefighters

Photo: Contributed

The BC Wildfire Service is again having to warn people to not fly drones near fires.

On Sunday, a drone was spotted near the Crazy Creek Gorge FSR wildfire. BCWS says drones compromise fire suppression efforts and halt air operations.

They also pose a significant safety risk to personnel, especially low-flying firefighting aircraft.

Anyone caught flying a drone that interferes with fire control could face a fine of $100,000 or jail time.

Over the weekend, heavy equipment established a machine guard around Pete Martin Bay, and a small hand-ignition operation took place to reinforce guards and limit the spread of the Crazy Creek Gorge fire towards the communities of Pete Martin Bay and Queest.

Planning is also underway for possible machine guards on the south of the fire to limit the growth down the Anstey Arm.

Just north, the BC Wildfire Service says crews have continued to secure the north side of the Hunakwa Creek fire, closest to the community of Seymour Arm on Shuswap Lake.

Structural protection teams are no longer needed and they began to demobilize from the east shore of Seymour Arm on the weekend.

Both fires are still listed as out of control.

Crazy Creek Gorge is 3,619 hectares in size and Hunakwa creek is 3,549 hectares.

Meanwhile, the Three Valley Lake fire remains at 433 hectares.

Yesterday, helicopters were bucketing on the west side, to limit the growth in that area and minimize potential impacts to Highway 1. The fire is very visible from the highway and burning in steep terrain.