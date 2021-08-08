Cooler temperature expected to help reduce fire activity at Two Mile Road fire near Sicamous

Photo: BCWS

Fire activity at the Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous is expected to slow over the next few days due to cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity in the forecast.

The BC Wildfire Service has the fire listed at 1,349 hectares, but the increase in size is due to more accurate mapping rather than substantial growth.

In an update from Saturday afternoon, the BCWS said crews have made "excellent progress" on securing the west flank above the community of Sicamous.

As a result, structure protection has been removed from all structures on the west side of the fire.

Crews continue to work on the south and north sides of the fire, wrapping around towards the east with machine guards and hand-cleared guards, said BCWS.

Helicopter bucketing will continue to be utilized when visibility allows and the wildfire service advises people that if you see helicopters or other aircraft on Mara Lake, immediately leave the lake area.

There are 56 firefighters and 17 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to this fire and eight helicopters available to support the Shuswap Complex.

The Two Mile Road wildfire is one of the six wildfires burning in the Shuswap Complex.