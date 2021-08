Photo: BCWS

A high level scan of the Momich Lake wildfire near the north end of Adams Lake was completed on Wednesday, and its size has been updated to 6,136 hectares.

Previously, it had been estimated at 6,500 hectares.

The fire remains out of control.

The north, south, and west Humamilt Lake recreation sites remain closed.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.



BC Wildfire Service is monitoring the fire with the support of contractors and 40 pieces of heavy equipment.