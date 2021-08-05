Crews work to halt Hunakwa fire's spread toward Shuswap Lake

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

A structural protection specialist has assessed properties and cabins on the east shore of Seymour Arm as the Hunakwa Lake wildfire continues to threaten the Shuswap community.

As the fire continues to burn south within Anesty Hunakwa Provincial Park, the primary objective for crews is to focus on containment of the south flank, east of Hunakwa, to stop the fire's spread to Shuswap Lake, the BC Wildfire Service said in a Thursday update.

Heavy equipment is being brought in to widen roads and construct containment lines around the community. Local fire department with structural protection units are also on scene.

The fire was last mapped at 2,700 hectares in size and remains out of control.

As visibility increases, helicopters will continue to bucket the fire, the BCWS says.



The wildfire service is consulting with BC Parks and First Nations in regard to guard placement avoiding sensitive areas.

Seymour Arm remains under evacuation order.

Twenty-two firefighters and two helicopters are assigned to the fire.