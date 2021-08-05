Structure protection teams head to Queest Village, Pete Martin Bay as Crazy Creek fire threatens

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

Structure protection teams met this morning for a briefing before being deployed to Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay, which are evacuated because of the Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire north of Malakwa on Shuswap Lake.

Team members include firefighters from Ranchero-Deep Creek, Celista, Scotch Creek-Lee Creek, Anglemont, Tappen-Sunnybrae and the City of Salmon Arm, the Shuswap Emergency Program posted to its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the BC Wildfire Service says crews will be setting up structural protection units over the next several days.

BCWS is working with contractors to locate appropriate guard placement and to monitor fire behaviour.

Over the next several days, an incident management team will be transitioning in and running operations for the Shuswap Complex of fires.



Meanwhile, the fire is sitting high on the north-facing slope in a remote location.

Fire behaviour is expected to increase with hot, dry conditions.

The lightning-caused fire was last mapped at 2,446 hectares and continues to burn out of control.