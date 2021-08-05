Highway 97A south of Sicamous open again for first time since July 20

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

Highway 97A reopened this morning at the previous closure due to the Two Mile Road wildfire south of Sicamous.

The highway had been closed since the fire sparked on July 20.

A travel advisory remains in effect between Mara Heights Road and Mervyn Road, and traffic cannot stop inside that area on due to the fire continuing to burn.

Traffic control personnel will be assisting the BC Wildfire Service with moving firefighting equipment on and off the highway safely.

Highway pullouts are also blocked off.