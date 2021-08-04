Salmon Arm RCMP have recovered numerous stolen items - claim yours

Photo: Google Street View

Been hit by thieves in the Salmon Arm area?

Salmon Arm RCMP have recovered numerous items in recent months that are believed to have been abandoned by potential thieves.

Officers have recovered nine bicycles, including Mongoose, Trek, Diadora, Infinity, Specialized, Schwinn, Rayvolt and Norco brands, as well as a small Honda dirt bike that has not been claimed.

Police have also recovered a small coin collection, saws, drills, construction tools and generators.

"Some of these pieces of property do have distinguishing marks on them that the rightful owner would have knowledge of," says Staff Sgt. Scott West.

If you have lost any of these it items and think they may be yours, call Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 during business hours, and ask to speak to the exhibit custodian.