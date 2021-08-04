Heavy equipment making good progress at Momich Lake wildfire

Photo: BCWS

Some growth on the east flank of the Momich Lake wildfire has been observed, but due to recent visibility issues, an accurate track of the fire perimeter has not been completed.

"The fire received a bit of precipitation over the weekend which helped to reduce fire behaviour, and crews are making good progress using heavy equipment," the BC Wildfire Service said Wednesday. "Aerial resources are being impacted by heavy smoke in the area."

The fire was last mapped at 6,500 hectares in size and continues to burn out of control.

The north, south, and west Humamilt Lake recreation sites are closed due to the fire.

The fire is located northwest of Seymour Arm, near the north end of Adams Lake.

BCWS is monitoring the fire with the support of 40 pieces of heavy equipment.

Air support will be available as skies are clear enough to fly.