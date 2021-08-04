BC Wildfire Service reports 'excellent' progress on Sicamous fire

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

Crews are said to be making excellent progress on the northwest flank of the Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous.

The BC Wildfire Service says the objective is to keep fire high on the slope away from the community.

Crews are securing flanks on the southeast, from Hummingbird Creek along Highway 97A to the northwest.

As visibility improves, helicopter bucketing will increase. Boaters are asked to stay clear of working aircraft on Mara Lake.

The fire continues to move in a northeast direction, up and away from town.

Rank 2 or low vigour ground fire behaviour has primarily observed above the community. However, winds may become a challenge if it changes the direction of the fire, the BCWS says.

The fire was last mapped at 1,200 hectares and remains out of control.

Highway 97A remains closed south of Sicamous.

The public is asked to respect flaggers after reports of verbal and physical abuse of traffic controllers.