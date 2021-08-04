Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire shows reduced fire behaviour

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

Fire behaviour has diminished at the Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire burning north of Malakwa.

The BC Wildfire Service reports the fire is sitting high on the north-facing slope in a remote location and, after recent rain, fire behaviour has lowered to Rank 2.

Rank 2 is described as a low vigour surface fire with a slow rate of spread.

The fire was last mapped at 2,446 hectares and remains out of control.

Several days of thick smoke in the area impacted air operations, but as smoke lifts and aircraft are able to fly, better mapping will be possible, the wildfire service says.

An evacuation order remains in place for Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay.

The Craigellachie Anstey-Gorge Forest Service Road is closed.

BCWS is working with Industry contractors to locate appropriate guard placement and to monitor fire behaviour.