Evacuation order for some in Sicamous reduced to an alert

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

An evacuation order for 32 properties in Sicamous has been lifted.

Much of Sicamous remains on evacuation alert, however, due to the Two Mile Road wildfire.

The areas downgraded to alert status include all properties within the District of Sicamous to the south of the Trans-Canada Highway, south of Stadnicki Road and east of the Sicamous Narrows and Mara Lake.

It includes areas east of Highway 97A south to and including Swansea Point.

Residents are reminded to remain watchful and prepared, as the situation could change rapidly depending on weather and other factors, the BC Wildfire Service advises in a Tuesday update.

Firefighting remains challenging due to steep terrain and dense vegetation. “We do not want to lose anything we’ve already gained,” the wildfire service said.

Visibility due to smoke remains poor, which makes it difficult to see the fire or fire behaviour.

Reports of verbal and physical abuse of traffic controllers has been reported, and the wildfire service asks the public to respect workers supporting the fire effort.

The fire is moving in a northeast direction up and away from town.

The fire has not seen wind for nine days, and aerial support has not been able to fly for several days due to dense smoke.

Meanwhile, crews are making excellent progress on the northwest flank with the objective to keep the fire high on the slope away from the community below.

Crews are securing flanks on the southeast from Hummingbird Creek along Highway 97A to the northwest.

Local fire department night patrols are in place.