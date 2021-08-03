Evacuation order issued for Humamilt Lake east of Momich Lake wildfire

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

An evacuation order has been issued for the Humamilt Lake area in the North Shuswap.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued the order Monday due to an immediate danger to life safety caused by a wildfire burning nearby.

The order is in place for the west end of Humamilt Lake, northwest of the Seymour Arm of Shuswap Lake and east of Adams Lake and Momich Lake.

It affects a single property.

Humamilt Lake is just a few kilometres east of the Momich Lake wildfire, which has burned an estimated 6,500 hectares near the north end of Adams Lake.

It continues to burn out of control.