Hunakwa wildfire burning into inoperable terrain near Seymour Arm

Photo: File photo

The east flank of the Hunakwa Lake wildfire near Seymour Arm continues to be a challenge as it slowly burns north into inoperable terrain posing a risk to responders.

Crews continue to secure the northwest corner of the fire, the BC Wildfire Service said Monday, protecting structures and the community.

Thirty-eight properties now have structural protection units on them.

Crews are also focusing on containment on the south flank, east of Hunakwa, to stop the fire's spread to Shuswap Lake.

Thick smoke continues to prevent aerial firefighting efforts.

The fire was last estimated at 2,700 hectares in size and continues to burn out of control.

Higher humidity and rain over the weekend helped to calm the fire down and resulted in minimal growth.

An evacuation order remains in place for Seymour Arm.