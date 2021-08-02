Visibility remains low at the Two Mile fire in Sicamous, precipitation added some relief

Photo: BCWS

Visibility remains low at the Two Mile fire near Sicamous, however, fire behaviour and growth is expected to decrease after Sunday’s precipitation.

BC Wildfire says visibility due to the smoke is the “poorest” yet, which makes it difficult to see the fire.

They reported the fire is moving in a northeast direction up and away from town and the blaze has not seen wind in nine days.

Wildfire service said they’ve received reports of verbal and physical abuse directed at traffic controllers.

“We are asking the public to please respect the worksite and the companies supporting BCWS who are there for public safety,” said BCWS.

Aircraft and crews have not been able to fly for several days due to the dense smoke.

“Crews are making excellent progress on the northwest flank above the community with the objective to keep fire high on the slope away from the community below. Crews are securing flanks in the southeast from Hummingbird Creek along Hwy 97A to the northwest,” said BCWS.

There are 46 firefighters, five water tenders, four overhead personnel, and 10 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to this incident.

The blaze is estimated to be 1,200 hectares in size.