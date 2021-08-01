Two Mile wildfire near Sicamous grows to 1,200 hectares, fire debris is falling onto Highway 97

Photo: BCWS

Crew have had some success battling the Two Mile Road fire and they have managed to direct the blaze uphill and away from the District of Sicamous.

The fire grew by a couple of hundred hectares, burning an estimated 1,200 hectares of land.

In an update on Facebook, the Shuswap Emergency Program says heavy fuel loads continue to be a challenge for firefighting.

There continues to be issues with burning debris falling onto Highway 97 and as a result, it is still not safe to open the highway to the travelling public.

“Crews are making excellent progress on the northwest flank above the community with the objective to keep fire high on the slope away from the community below. Crews are securing flanks on the southeast from Hummingbird Creek along Hwy 97A to the northwest,” says BC Wildfire Service.

There are currently 58 firefighters, three helicopters and 10 pieces of equipment assigned to the blaze.

BCWS added that crews have not been able to fly in four days due to the dense smoke.