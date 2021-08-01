The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue attended multiple calls during the night

Photo: Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue

It was a busy night for the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station No. 106 after tending to a few incidents in the middle of the night.

“A bit after midnight, the station was activated for a medical emergency at Nielsen Beach and while en route, a boat crash was reported, so Tolonen diverted to that scene,” RCMSAR wrote on their Facebook page.

Seven individuals were on that boat, and only one person suffered minor injuries.

Rescue one was paged out to assist while Tolonen continued to the original call out.

The original call out for a medical emergency required that patients be stretchered onto the vessel, bringing the passenger count to eight, plus crew.

“Making a meet, the seven boaters were transferred to Rescue One, with Tolonen then continuing on to Sicamous to meet the ambulance,” the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue added.

“While en route back, Tolonen crew monitored another boat on radar, with no running lights seen, travelling northbound, not visible to the eye.”

Rescue One — trailing behind Tolonen — was alerted and managed to stop the boat. The crew told search and rescue personnel they were lost, and Rescue One led them safely back to Sicamous as well.

“Interesting 5 hour period for the two crews,” the social media post said.